NCEL: Rossington Main return to winning ways

Rossington Main ended a run of five league games without a win with a 3-1 victory at Swallownest.

Ryan Hindley’s men hit the front after just three minutes when new signing Tom Whittaker rifled in from close range.

Lee Holmes doubled the lead six minutes later with a neat lob.

Holmes increased the deficit with his second just past the half hour mark when he was left unmarked at the far post to steer home.

Swallownest improved a little after the break and Alex Lill reduced the arrears 16 minutes from time.

Hindley said: “I thought we totally dominated the game and deserved the three points.

“Things are now starting to come together despite us having one or two players missing. In fairness Swallownest were in the same boat with some of their key players missing.

“You can only beat what’s in front of you and Lee Holmes was outstanding, a skipper’s performance.”

Meanwhile, Rossington have been draw away to NCEL Premier Division side Staveley MW in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield Senior Cup.