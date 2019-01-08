NCEL: Rossington Main beaten in bad tempered clash

Rossington Main suffered a last gasp 1-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Nostell Miners Welfare in a bad tempered game at Oxford Street.

There were ugly scenes following the winning goal when Welfare’s Wayne Ball was red carded for throwing a bottle back into the crowd after it had been thrown onto the pitch.

The visitors also had defender Lewis Akeister sent off on 66 minutes for a second yellow card, while Rossington defender Callum Wiffen was shown a straight red ten minutes from time.

Nostell also missed two penalties during an eventful game.

Callum Fielding made a great save to keep the first one out after 15 minutes.

Main had a good case for a penalty themselves just before the break when Alec Denton appeared to have his legs clipped in the area but the match official waved appeals away.

Rossington almost broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Lee Holmes got in on the angle but saw his shot cannon back off the woodwork.

Nostell were awarded a second penalty on 73 minutes but this time Adam Hayton blazed it over the bar.

Declan Howe had a great chance to give Rossington the lead on 85 minutes when he got through on goal only to fire over the bar.

And it proved costly as Nostell substitute Jack Owen pounced deep into stoppage time to snatch all three points.

Harworth Colliery twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

The draw saw Colliery edge to within three points of safety at the bottom of Division One.

Worsbrough edged in front on 18 minutes when Kyle Wordsworth scored from close range.

Harworth hit back to equalise on 26 minutes. Ainsley Finney was brought down in the box and converted the resultant penalty.

Six minutes later the home side had regained the lead when Jamie Austin fired past Jamie Hooley.

But Ben Partridge’s second half header earned Harworth a deserved point.

Maltby Main came away with an excellent three points after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Handsworth Parramore in the Premier Division.