NCEL: New Rossington Main manager Lee Danysz gets off to flying start

New Rossington Main manager Lee Danysz got his tenure off to a flying start with a 4-0 NCEL Division One victory over Worsbrough Bridge Athletic at Oxford Street.

It was the perfect Christmas present for Main who had lost the last four on the spin.

There was also the added bonus of former player manager Lee Holmes scoring two of the goals after returning to the club as part of Danysz’s management team.

Holmes broke the deadlock on 56 minutes but it wasn’t until the 80th minute that Rossington added the second when Jason Stokes curled in a free-kick.

Holmes then tapped in his second of the game two minutes later.

Stokes was denied his second when the Worsbrough goalkeeper produced a stunning save to keep out his 25-yard effort moments later.

However, Rossington did add a fourth in the final minute through substitute Steve Fletcher as Main moved up to 11th and kept their play-off hopes alive.

The two teams will do it all over again this weekend when the meet at Park Road in the return fixture.

Armthorpe Welfare went down 3-1 at Hallam in the first of their back-to-back league fixtures with the Sheffield side.

Welfare found themselves behind after just three minutes when Tom Roebuck rose highest in the area to head home from a short corner routine.

Armthorpe were back on level terms on 22 minutes. Gary Collier had the simplest of chances to fire the ball into an unguarded net after the Hallam goalkeeper Dave Darwent has completely miskicked a back pass.

The home side restored the lead just past the half hour mark. Jake Currie was quickest to knock in the rebound after the ball had come back off the crossbar.

The next goal was always going to be crucial and it fell to Hallam on 71 minutes when the hosts wrapped up the points through Jack McCarthy’s header as Welfare were undone at another corner.

Maltby Main moved up to fifth in the Premier Division following an impressive 3-0 win at Staveley Miners Welfare.