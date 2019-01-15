NCEL: Jordan Buckham fires Rossington Main to victory

Rossington Main put their off-field issues to one side as they came from behind to win 2-1 at AFC Emley.

Chairman Carl Stokes surprisingly resigned last week and boss Ryan Hindley subsequently hinted that he may consider his position.

But Main rallied on the pitch to secure a hard earned victory which moved them up to 11th in Division One.

Jordan Buckham scored a late winner for the second time in three games since arriving from Armthorpe Welfare.

Emley took the lead inside the opening ten minutes when Dan Stocker blasted home a penalty after a foul by Josh Gibbons.

The home side would have doubled their lead moments later had it not been for a fine save from Callum Fieldhouse to deny Paul Pyke after he had broken clear.

Rossington came out for the second half on the front foot and, after Jason Stokes had curled a shot just wide, Hindley’s side were back on level terms on 55 minutes courtesy of the game’s second penalty.

Declan Howe was brought down in the area and Lee Holmes confidently sent George Clarke the wrong way from the spot.

Main were the more threatening side and, from the centre circle, Buckham’s wind-assisted speculative effort tested Clarke’s concentration.

Clarke then made a fine stop to keep out Buckham’s snap shot before Rossington completed the comeback on 80 minutes.

Buckham finally got his reward when he again used the wind to good effect to loft a shot towards goal from around 45 yards out and, although Clarke got a hand to the ball, the goalkeeper could not prevent it crossing the line.

Rossington host out of sorts Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday.