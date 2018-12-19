NCEL: Double frustration for Rossington Main

Rossington Main went into a mini-Christmas break on the back of two frustrating narrow defeats.

Ryan Hindley’s side lost out 1-0 at Skegness Town on a very wet and windy day on the East coast on Saturday.

Last week they were knocked out of the Sheffield Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage by Premier Division side Staveley MW, losing 4-3 despite Declan Howe hitting a hat trick.

Main return to action on December 29 when they host neighbours Armthorpe Welfare.

Skegness’s winning goal came in only the fourth minute when James Wroot latched onto a through ball and neatly tucked it past Callum Fielding.

Rossington struggled to get to grips with the game in the early stages but there were shouts for a penalty on 17 minutes when Alec Denton seemed to be brought down in the area only for the appeals to be waved away.

Howe shot tamely at the goalkeeper after initially doing well to turn his marker before firing another half chance over the bar.

Skegness dug in during blizzard-like conditions to hold onto their slender lead despite Rossington having the lion’s share of the possession and also having a goal ruled out.

“I cant have a go at anyone today,” said Hindley afterwards

“They were the worst condition I have ever seen, it was a tough game and tougher conditions.

“We had another stonewall penalty turned down but when you’re playing away you don’t get them.

“We’ve not done enough to win it but I don’t think we deserved to lose.

“It was a game where the first goal was going to win it and we’ve given away a silly goal."