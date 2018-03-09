NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare seek to stop the rot, Rossington Main aim to keep faint play-off hopes alive

Armthorpe Welfare, who lost 3-1 at Knaresborough Town on Tuesday night, go to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday hoping to halt a miserable run of results.

Having not tasted victory since thrashing Retford United 7-2 at Church Street in mid-December, and picking up just two points from a possible 33. Welfare’s hopes of an instant return to the NCEL Premier Division have ended.

Retford United, who came down with Armthorpe last season, Brigg Town, Nostell, Glasshoughton, Winterton Rangers, Selby Town, Eccleshill United and Hallam have all failed to make it back to the top flight, which outlines the enormity of the task facing Armthorpe boss Mike Carmody.

Rossington Main will hope to keep their faint play-off hopes alive by beating bottom of the table Retford at Oxford Street. Main are tenth in the table, nine points outside the top six with nine games to play.