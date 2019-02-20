NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare’s winning streak halted, Rossington Main lose at Hallam

Armthorpe Welfare’s three-match winning streak ended with a 3-1 home defeat to Division One leaders Grimsby Borough.

Despite the reverse, Armthorpe remain nine points clear of the bottom two going into Saturday’s home clash against fellow strugglers Ollerton Town.

Josh Sunter put the visitors in front after six minutes when he stole in at the far post to tap home from a free-kick into the box.

Armthorpe hit back to equalise on 16 minutes from a set piece of their own when Chris Simpkins’ free-kick was headed down by Chris Jackson and Josh Dodd blasted home from six yards.

Simpkins saw an effort cleared off the line and another go agonisingly wide either side of the break.

But it was Grimsby who edged in front again on 57 minutes when Jack Debnam tapped in a cross at the far post.

And Daniel Trott put the game beyond the hosts on 71 minutes when finished after rounding goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale.

“There’s no complaints from me with the result,” said Welfare boss Mike Carmody.

“We huffed and puffed but didn’t really get going how we would have liked.

“The reaction from the lads was great for the last 30 minutes of the first half.

“The second half was really a non event for us, we just couldn’t get into our stride. Grimsby fully deserved the points over the 90 minutes so credit to them.”

- Ryan Hindley returned to his former club Hallam with Rossington Main but his side finished on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline.

Tom Roebuck headed the home side in front after just three minutes.

Lee Holmes had a goal ruled for Rossington and the visitors fell further behind before half time when Micah Bishop headed home from close range.

Kieran Watson scored twice in the second half to settle matters before Declan Howe notched a late consolation.

Main host Hallam in the return fixture this weekend looking for a first win in five games.