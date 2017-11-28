NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare get derby day revenge on Rossington Main

Armthorpe Welfare came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Rossington Main in the second ‘Doncaster derby’ of the season.

Rossington, who ran out 5-3 winners at Church Street in September, were looking for a third win on the spin.

Action from Rossington v Armthorpe.

The home side got just the start they were hoping for when Andy McCreadie headed them in front inside the first two minutes from Jason Stokes’ inviting cross.

When McCreadie struck again on 12 minutes, nodding in from Brad Billam’s free-kick, it looked like Main were well on their way to completing a double over their Division One rivals.

Armthorpe though began to grow into the game with Michael Collins firing just wide after a corner had only been half cleared.

Six minutes from the interval Armthorpe were back in the gamen when Mo Selassie hit a first time effort from around 20 yards out into the bottom corner.

It was all square on the hour mark. Chris Simpkins saw his shot from distance saved by Dan Morton who then brought down Gary Collier as he pounced on the rebound.

The match official immediately pointed to the penalty spot and Liam Radford, on his return to the team from injury, confidently smashed the ball down the middle to make it 2-2.

Radford had the chance to make it 3-2 five minutes later when he raced through on goal only to fire straight at Morton.

However, Radford was not to be denied when he hit the winner on 89 minutes to complete Armthorpe’s comeback.

Substitute James Arnold played a perfectly weighted ball through for Radford who took a touch to score with a well placed right foot shot past Morton.

Armthorpe will look to build on the victory when they host FC Bolsover on Saturday, while Rossington go to Shirebrook Town looking to make amends for a 3-1 defeat at Oxford Street last month.

Maltby Main suffered late heartbreak as a stoppage time goal saw them beaten 2-1 at title-chasing Pontefract Collieries.