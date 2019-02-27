NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare edge closer to Division One safety

Armthorpe Welfare had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Ollerton Town at Church Street.

However, Welfare still increased their safety cushion to ten points as Mike Carmody’s side took another step towards Division One survival.

Armthorpe twice went close through Chris Simpkins, while at the other end goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale made a brilliant save to keep out a close range effort.

OIlerton snatched the lead on 33 minutes when the ball was pulled back for Gavin King to blast home from ten yards out.

Armthorpe hit back to level the scores inside the first minute of the second half.

Williams did well to win back possession in the Ollerton area and, although his cut back was partly cleared by a defender, it dropped to Josh Dodd on the edge of the box to lash home.

Ollerton were reduced to ten men on 65 minutes when Brandon Shaw saw red for hauling down Williams after Liam Radford had put the striker in on goal.

Welfare also had shouts for a penalty turned away when Williams appeared to be brought down in the area.

The two teams will meet in the return fixture this weekend. Armthorpe will be looking to extend their run to just one defeat in six.

- Rossington Main dug deep to earn a hard fought 0-0 draw against title-chasing Hallam at Oxford Street.

Main finished the game with nine men after Sam Caygill was sent off midway through the second half and Jordan Buckham saw red in stoppage time for foul and abusive language.

The home side had the better of the first half but the visitors later came closest to breaking the deadlock when Alex Varley volleyed against the post.

Rossington boss Ryan Hindley said: “I think our first half performance deserved a draw.

“They came out of the traps second half and were the better side.

“We go down to ten men against a top side which is always difficult so credit where credit’s due.”