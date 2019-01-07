NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare boss makes pledge after miserable run continues against Winterton Rangers

Mike Carmody is convinced his Armthorpe Welfare side will turn a corner if they continue to show the spirit they displayed against Division One title hopefuls Winterton Rangers.

Welfare almost staged a remarkable comeback after coming from 4-0 down with seven minutes remaining to end up losing 4-3 at Church Street.

A tenth successive league defeat saw Armthorpe slip closer to the bottom two.

“I probably sound like a broken record but we didn't actual play badly,” said Carmody. “We made silly errors that were punished by a good footballing team.

“I thought that on the balance of play we were in the game throughout the 90 minutes. We matched Winterton for possession and chances but they were much more clinical in front of goal.

“I can't ask more from my players over the last four games. They have given me everything in terms of commitment, desire, and attitude. Like I've said before, that's all I want and know if we do that we'll pick up points.

“At the end of the day though we've been beaten again and I have to take full responsibility for that. People may look from the outside and see the results and it's obviously a horrendous run, there's no getting away from that.

“All I can say is I work hard all week for this football club trying to prepare the lads right, give them the platform and information they need to perform and I'll continue to do that to the best of my ability.”

First half goals from Paul Grimes and former Welfare player Adam Lee put the visitors in control.

Luke Anderson increased the lead on 54 minutes and Tyla Bell thought he had wrapped up the points with an 83rd minute penalty.

Tom Finley reduced the deficit with a drilled finish and Liam Radford pulled another one back from the penalty spot after Luke Williams had been hauled down.

Williams added a third in stoppage time with a cool finish but time ran out.