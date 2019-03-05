NCEL: Armthorpe Welfare battle back to extend safety cushion

Armthorpe Welfare came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Ollerton Town and extend their safety buffer.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Church Street a week earlier.

Mike Carmody’s side have now lost just one in six and have opened up an 11-point gap over the bottom two in Division One.

Armthorpe fell behind after just five minutes when Gavin King cut in from the right and fired past Alfie Stevens-Neale.

Nine minutes later the visitors doubled their lead through Liam Cooper whose first-time volley from the edge of the box looped into the top corner.

Luke Williams halved the deficit after being played in by Liam Radford after 33 minutes.

Town were almost gifted a third ten minutes into the second period when Stevens-Neale was put under pressure and dispossessed by King but managed to recover to push away his shot.

Three minutes later Armthorpe were level when Williams was brought down in the box and Radford confidently dispatched the penalty.

Welfare went looking for a winner with Josh Dodds, Gary Mundy and Liam Larcombe-Loftus all going close.

Armthorpe go to bottom side FC Bolsover on Saturday hoping to take another big step towards survival.

However, improving Bolsover have lost just two of their last ten league outings and beat Division One leaders Campion 3-0 last weekend.

- Harworth Colliery’s relegation fears deepened following a disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Swallownest.

Alex Nightingale volleyed the visitors in front on 24 minutes and Nathan Morritt doubled their advantage just before the hour.

Matt Robinson’s penalty gave Harworth hope midway through the second half but Mitch Cupitt-Ward and Nightingale struck to put the result beyond doubt. Sam Foulds also saw red for the hosts.

Harworth travel to title-chasing Campion on Saturday.