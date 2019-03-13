NCEL: Armthorpe beaten by basement side, Rossington’s win-less run continues

Ten-man Armthorpe Welfare slipped to only their second defeat in seven games as they went down 3-2 at relegation battling FC Bolsover.

The hosts’ victory lifted them off the bottom of the Division One table at the expense of Harworth Colliery whose game at high-flying Campion was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Armthorpe had led through Liam Radford but the home side battled back to take the points and finished with a numerical advantage following Craig Aspinall's sending off.

Welfare broke the deadlock on 15 minutes when Radford held off a couple of defenders before lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper from just outside the box.

Their joy was short-lived as just two minutes later former Armthorpe striker Adam Lee levelled from close range after Welfare had failed to deal with Nicky Darker’s long throw into the area.

Cameron Hough edged Bolsover in front just before the half hour mark when he fired low past Alfie Stevens-Neale from the edge of the box.

Jacob France stretched the home side’s lead on 61 minutes by heading home Hough’s cross.

Welfare’s hopes of getting back into the contest were hit minutes later when Aspinall was sent off following an off the ball incident with Bolsover’s Jack Warwick.

Stevens-Neale kept Armthorpe in the game with a superb penalty save on 69 minutes to keep out Brett Lucas’s effort following a foul by substitute Alan Jackson.

Mike Carmody’s side were given real hope when Josh Dodd headed in from close range to pull it back to 3-2 with 17 minutes remainingr but Welfare could not come up with an equaliser.

The defeat leaves Armthorpe 16th in the table, nine points clear of the drop zone.

They travel to AFC Emley this weekend.

n Rossington Main slipped to a fifth defeat in a win-less run of seven games as they lost 4-2 at Glasshoughton Welfare.

Main found themselves with it all to do as Nathan Perks and Adam Walsh put the home side 2-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes.

Lee Holmes halved the deficit on 58 minutes but just two minutes later Matt Semley fired home to restore Glasshoughton’s two-goal cushion.

Declan Howe found the net to give Rossington hope on 67 minutes but Ryan Poskitt wrapped up the points for the home side by striking five minutes from time.

Ryan Hindley’s side must wait to end the win-less streak with the next game not until Saturday, March 23, when they host title-chasing Campion in the first of three successive home games.