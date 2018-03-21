NCEL: Amrthorpe search for first win of 2018, Rossington’s six-match unbeaten run ended

Armthorpe Welfare travel to East Yorkshire Carnegie on Saturday in search of a first win of 2018.

Michael Carmody’s side have not tasted victory since beating Retford United 7-2 in December.

They have picked up just two points from the subsequent 11 games and dropped to 16th in Division One.

Defeat against Carnegie would see Welfare slip further down the table with the hosts just one point and one place behind in 17th.

Something will certainly have to give with Carnegie also experiencing a bad run of results having lost seven of their last eight league outings.

Rossington Main saw their six-match unbeaten league run brought to an end with a 2-0 defeat at runway Division One leaders Knaresborough Town on Tuesday evening.

They face another tough test this weekend with promotion-chasing Eccleshill United the visitors to Oxford Street.

Eccleshill, third in the table, have their sights firmly set on an automatic promotion place.

The visitors have already chalked up ten away league victories in 14 games and will be hoping to complete a league double after beating Rossington 3-0 in the reverse fixture in early November.

Lee Danysz’s side are yet to beat a top six side this season but they are certainly no pushovers these days as they look to make it three home wins on the spin.

Maltby Main’s game at Bridlington Town was one of only four NCEL games to survive at the weekend.

Maltby were hoping to put behind them the disappointment of missing out on reaching the final of the Sheffield Senior Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Penistone Church four days earlier.

However, in blizzard like conditions, the Miners were sunk by a 16th minute goal from Jake Day as the Seasiders stretched their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

Maltby face promotion chasing Handsworth Parramore at Muglet Lane on Saturday.