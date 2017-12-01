Chris Glarvey steps down as Rossington Main manager

Chris Glarvey has stepped down as manager of Rossington Main.

A statement from chairman Carl Stokes said his decision was down to ‘personal family reasons’.

Rossington sit 11th in Division One of the Northern Counties East League

Glarvey’s last game in charge was a 3-2 home defeat to Doncaster rivals Armthorpe Welfare.

Mr Stokes said in a statement: “The club completely understand his decision and wish him and his family all the very best going forwards.

“Rossington Main have enjoyed and benefited from Chris’s input over the past twelve months and will certainly miss him.

“Ben Scott, Chris’s assistant, will also be stepping down with immediate effect. Ben will also be sadly missed, Ben’s contributions to the club cannot be underestimated.

“As chairman, I understand how demanding and emotional these positions at a football club can be, therefore Chris and Ben need to prioritise and, in this case, families must come first.

“Thanks you guys from all at Rossington Main FC.”

Assistant manager Shaun Tetley will take on the role of interim boss while Rossington begin the search for a new permanent manager.

Tetley will be assisted by Andy Cowe and Paul Thorpe.

Rossington travel to seventh-placed Shirebrook Town today.