Central Midlands League round-up: Maddison stars for high flying Bentley

Bradley Maddison was the star of the show as AFC Bentley climbed into second spot in the Central Midlands League North Division.

Maddison scored four of the Doncaster club’s goals as they beat lowly Renishaw Rangers 5-2 to claim their ninth win of the campaign.

Matty Hughes also chipped in with a goal for Bentley who remain seven points adrift of runaway leaders Harworth Colliery, who have two games in hand.

Thorne Colliery produced one of their best performances of the season when beating fifth-placed Appleby Frodingham 3-1 at Moorends Welfare.

The visitors looked to be on course to climb into the top three when taking a 17th minute lead.

But Kyle Palmer levelled the scores on the half hour with a Chris Hancock second half brace securing Thorne, who climbed above Doncaster rivals Brodsworth Welfare on goal difference, the spoils.

Askern bounced back to form with a 6-0 win over bottom club Newark Town, whose recent revival had offered them hope going into the game.

Ash Evans and Liam McHugh both claimed first half goals with Michael Smith making it 3-0 on the hour. Jason Kearsley added a fourth prior to McHugh bagging his second and Lewis Tinsley completing the rout.

Harworth Colliery Reserves crashed to a 6-1 League One defeat against mid-table rivals Linby Colliery Reserves, who started the day level on points.