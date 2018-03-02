Brodsworth Welfare and AFC Bentley share derby spoils

Brodsworth Welfare came from a goal down while a man down to earn a 1-1 draw in their Central Midlands League North Division derby at home to AFC Bentley.

The sixth-placed visitors, who have aspirations of finishing as high as second, went ahead through Alex Irwin’s penalty.

Brodsworth's Corey Taylor (left) gets past AFC Bentley's Matty Hughes. Photos: Marie Caley

Brodsworth were later reduced to ten men but still grabbed an equaliser courtesy of Joe McIntosh.

The draw lifted Welfare above Thorne Colliery in the table and up to 13th, although they have played five more games than Thorne.

Playing a second game in three days took its toll on Thorne.

Beaten 5-2 by Staveley MW Reserves on Thursday night, the Doncaster side slumped to a 6-0 defeat at Dronfield Town Reserves, who posted their biggest win of the season.

AFC Bentley's Josh Street fends off Ryan Douglas and Liam Clark.

Harworth Colliery show few signs of nerves as they prepare to embark on the title run-in.

The runaway leaders, who also have games in hand over the teams immediately below them, remain 12 points clear at the top after beating Welbeck Lions 2-0.

But Colliery were made to work harder than they probably expected for their 19th league win by a second-bottom Welbeck side who came in at half time still on level terms.

But second half goals by Kenzie Tomlinson and Tom Walker condemned the home side to their 17th defeat.

A late injury-time goal by the Trojans sentenced Askern to a 2-1 home defeat against Staveley MW Reserves.

It had looked like finishing honours even after Ray Damms’ 38th minute penalty had been cancelled out by another successful spot kick by Jason Kearsley on the stroke of half time.

Harworth Colliery and Sherwood Colliery shared six goals in their Division One clash at Scrooby Road. Marley Alder bagged a brace for Colliery with Kyle Pashley also chipping in.