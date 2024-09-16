Non-league round-up: Rossington start new era with emphatic win
Hunter spent five years in charge of Main, guiding them to their current position in the NCEL Premier Division in what was a hugely successful spell in charge. In 2023 he led them to a first promotion in over 30 years.
"I can’t thank Ben enough for his dedication both on and off the field," said Rossington chairman Daniel Linstrum.
"He has provided so many great memories for our football club, and we will forever be grateful for that unforgettable promotion-winning season. He leaves us with a strong squad and I’m confident his legacy will carry on."
Following Hunter's departure, Greg Young was placed in interim charge and got off to a fine start last weekend, with a resounding 4-1 home win over Parkgate thanks to goals from Lewis Graham, Manasse Kianga (2) and Ashley Worsfold.
In Division One, both Armthorpe and Club Thorne were held to home stalemates. Welfare drew 2-2 with Harrogate Railway whilst Colliery drew 1-1 with Dearne and District.
In the Central Midlands there was a dearth of fixtures although Yorkshire Main did hammer Glapwell 4-1 at home in one of the few games involving our local sides in the Premier North.
Spencer Candlin's 22nd minute goal put the visitors in front but Raul Ciaboata levelled just before the break. The second half belonged to Main with further strikes from Aaron Harrison, Cardelle Brooke and sub Jack Noble.
Elsewhere, Harworth Colliery were hit with a late sucker punch as they lost 1-0 at home to Worksop Reserves - Jamie Mudd notching in the final minute.
Doncaster City, Hatfield Town and AFC Bentley didn't play but are all due to return to action this coming weekend.
