Non-league round-up: Former Doncaster Rovers striker fires Rossington Main to the brink of the play-offs

Main require one win from their last two games to be mathematically certain of a top five finish.

Selby Town, who are seven points adrift of Rossington with three games left to play, are now the only team that can leapfrog Ben Hunter’s side.

Main have won their last three league games 1-0 to really strengthen their play-off claims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s defeat to Hallam. Picture: Dave Harbon.

Paul Sherburn was the matchwinner at home to Dronfield Town on Saturday before former Rovers youngster Grayson proved to be the hero at Harrogate with a last gasp strike from distance.

Armthorpe Welfare, rocked by the departure of top scorer Adam Baskerville to FC Humber United, went down 5-1 at home to champions elect Hallam.

Jamie Austin scored a consolation effort for the hosts.

Welfare boss Lee Morris said: “People will look at the game and think Armthorpe got battered. From the result it looks like that but performance wise it was far from it.

“We need to learn from that. We have a lot of players out but it’s giving vital experience to our young ones that can only learn from games like that. The lads gave us everything and that is all we ask.”

Armthorpe are hosting a fundraising match for Prostate Cancer on Sunday. The ground will be open from 1.30pm. Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

*Club Thorne Colliery have the Central Midlands League title in their hands but can’t afford many slip-ups.

They won 2-0 at Crowle Colts on Saturday with goals from Josh Bucknall and Evan Fortune-West after drawing 2-2 at Collingham last Tuesday in their first league game for six weeks.

Thorne remain fourth in the Premier North table, six points behind leaders Newark Town with three games in hand.

Harworth Colliery recorded their fifth straight league win and are up to sixth place following a 3-1 victory against Kiveton Miners Welfare.

Callum Brooks, Jordan Timmons and Harvey Walker were on the scoresheet for Harworth.

Sutton Rovers won 3-1 at Askern Miners in a battle between two teams at the wrong end of the table.

*Premier Division leaders Rossington Main Reserves made it 16 wins from 16 games in the Doncaster Rovers Saturday League with a 3-0 success over Denaby United. Bracken Steel (2) and Daniel Green were on target for Main.

Adwick Park Foresters opened up a nine-point lead at the top of Division One with a 4-0 win over Airmyn FC. Jack Roberts (2) and Jack Gaskin were on target and an own goal completed the scoring.

Division One side ISG Doncaster reached the semi-finals of the Doncaster & District FA Cup by beating Premier Division outfit Bawtry Town. Adrian Vulc (2) and Daniel Goluch were on target in a 3-1 win for ISG.