Non-league round-up: Bore draw for Rossington as Doncaster City win again

.. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Rossington Main were held to a goalless draw away at Handsworth as they dropped to 12th in the NCEL Premier Division table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Division One, it was contrasting fortunes for our two sides. Club Thorne Colliery sealed a 1-0 win over Dronfield Town thanks to Ben Stobart's early strike. But Armthorpe Welfare went down 2-1 at home to Horbury Town. Andrew Wright had levelled just before the hour mark before the visitors pinched the points late on.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City are showing no signs of letting up on leaders Dinnington Town. Midweek saw City win at Worksop Town Reserves and they followed it up at the weekend with a 3-0 victory away at Elite AFC on Saturday: Finlay Gledhill, Jordan Turner and Ben Dyer with the goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatfield Town are now third with their unbeaten run standing at seven games after a late flurry of goals brought them a 3-1 win at Ollerton Town. The hosts were in front early on through Harvey Limb. The visitors left it late, with goals from Callum Stockton, Ashley McNeil and Cain Wellings all coming in the last 20 minutes.

AFC Bentley let a two-goal lead disappear at Kiveton MW who ran out 3-2 winners. Mark Baggaley gave Bentley an interval lead with a goal after half an hour, Josh Flanagan adding a second just after the restart. The match was turned on its head in the last 15 minutes with Abdul Asad (2) and Hanad Mohamed completing an unlikely win.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main Reserves defeated Yorkshire Main 4-0 whilst Harworth Colliery lost out 2-1 at Worksop Town Reserves.