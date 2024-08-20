Non-league round-up as spoils shared in Doncaster derby clash
Andrew Wright's inventive finish put the hosts in front just before the interval.
But Jacob McLoughlin's late header secured a point for Club Thorne in a game that drew a crowd of 188 spectators.
Welfare are fourth in the early NCEL Division One table, with Club Thorne sitting in eighth.
Rossington Main were not in action last weekend but return on Saturday with a home game against Retford in the FA Vase first qualifying round. The same day sees Armthorpe travel to Cammell Laird 1907.
Club Thorne Colliery are in league action next Tuesday at home to Athersley Recreation.
In the Central Midlands League, Harworth Colliery were emphatic winners thanks to a rampant 7-0 win at Woodhouse Colts - their first success of the season.
Cameron Till and Marley Alder both scored braces with further goals from Adam Morrison, Joel Turner and an own goal to boot.
AFC Bentley relinquished their perfect start to the season as they went down 3-1 at home to Blidworth Welfare.
Blidworth led through an early Reilly Hodgkinson goal before the same player doubled the lead just after the break.
Brad Sykes halved the deficit for Bentley but George Dyson made the points safe for the Notts club.
Bentley lie second in the early standings.
Hatfield Town overcame Kiveton MW 3-1 at home.
For the third game running Hatfield went in front within the first five minutes, Mitch Wain netting.
Kiveton were soon level when Yaya Dembele equalised but James Bytheway restored Hatfield’s advantage by half-time before a late own goal confirmed the win.
Third-placed Doncaster City didn't play last weekend but won 3-2 at Hatfield in their last outing, last Tuesday.
They're scheduled to return to league action when they host Worksop SJR on Saturday.
