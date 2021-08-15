Non-league round-up: Armthorpe win again, Rossington rescue point, Thorne thrash Askern

Adam Baskerville celebrates scoring the winner for Armthorpe Welfare at Shirebrook Town. Pictures by Steve Pennock

Lee Morris’s side, who make the short journey across Doncaster to face rivals Rossington Main next weekend, have now won three out of four games this season in all competitions.

Baskerville was also on target in Welfare’s 3-0 victory at home to Rainworth MW in the League Cup last week.

He made it two goals in two games since returning to the club when he finished off some neat build-up play with a cool 77th minute finish to seal victory at Shirebrook.

Goalmouth action at Shirebrook.

Armthorpe, whose latest victory moved them up to eighth in NCEL Division One, will be hoping to maintain their momentum ahead of Saturday’s local derby at home to Rainworth again on Wednesday night in the league.

Meanwhile, Rossington scored a dramatic last gasp equaliser in a fiery 1-1 draw at home to highly-fancied North Ferriby.

Sam Kitchen struck in the dying moments to cancel out Daniel East’s 15th minute goal for the visitors.

Main goalkeeper Kian Johnson had earlier saved a penalty and the resulting passage of play saw Danny Emerton sent off for a bad tackle on Rossington’s player manager Ben Hunter.

Armthorpe travel to Rossington Main next weekend.

Hunter’s side also progressed in the League Cup last week with a 3-2 win at home to Teversal after extra time.

*Shay Evans-Booth hit a hat trick for Club Thorne Colliery in a 5-1 win against Askern Miners.

Colliery have won two out of two in the Premier North Division of the Central Midlands League.

Matt Gains and Josh Gelder were also target for Thorne, while Jason Kearsley responded for Askern.

Harworth Colliery kick-started their season with a narrow 2-1 win at Sutton Rovers.

Charlie Baird put the visitors ahead after 20 minutes but Ethan Redmond pulled Sutton level before the break.

The decisive goal was scored by Ainsley Finney with 15 minutes left to play.

Bessacarr beat Dearne & District 2-0 in Division One North thanks to goals from Tom Finley and Danny Taylor.