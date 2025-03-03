Non-league: Rossington return to winning ways as Doncaster City march on in cup

Player-manager Greg Young celebrates opening the scoring in Rossington's big win last weekend. Pic: Russ Sheppard/Offthebenchpics

A look at the latest results involving our non-league sides.

Rossington Main were resounding 4-1 winners at home to Albion Sports as they put their miserable February behind them.

The team were winless in seven in all competitions the previous month but goals from player-manager Greg Young and Oliver Nowak sandwiched a Will Sutton brace as they began March in style. Rossington are now up to 12th and will be looking to secure a top-half finish before the season is out.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare and Club Thorne both lost on the road. Welfare were beaten 4-1 at Selby Town whilst Thorne narrowly lost 2-1 at Louth Town.

Holders Doncaster City are through to the next round of the Buckingham Insurance League Cup after Jack McKay's second half strike saw off plucky Melbourne Dynamo.

A reduced Central Midlands Premier North saw just three matches go ahead with Elite putting their six-match winless run behind them with a 5-0 home defeat of Glapwell. Tommy Pallett and Robbie Wood put Elite 2-0 up after only 11 minutes.

Archie Micklethwaite then converted a 37th minute penalty before Pallett got his second and Elite's fourth just before the half-time bell.

The home side were restricted to just the one goal in the second half; Jacob Swales scoring just after the hour mark. Glapwell then lost their keeper with an injury with club chairman Liam Wajs stepping into the breach to keep a clean sheet for the rest of the match.

The match between Harworth Colliery and AFC Bentley was postponed, as was Yorkshire Main's away game at Dinnington Town.