Non-league: Rossington end drought as Doncaster City secure thumping cup win

Rossington Main recorded a much-needed win over Bottesford last weekend.

Rossington Main won for the first time in over a month as they leapt into the top half of the NCEL Premier Division table.

Greg Young's side recorded a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Bottesford Town; Ross Hannah hitting a brace before Will Sutton added gloss.

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare had a day to forget as they went down 5-1 at home to Wakefield. Harley McCormack scored for the hosts on half-time but it proved to be the scantest of consolations. Club Thorne Colliery clinched an important away win, beating Shelley 2-1. Nathaniel Muenda notched a late winner after Ethan Harrison's opener was cancelled out by the hosts.

Teams in the Central Midlands Leagues saw their weekend split between league and cup competitions.

In the Buckingham Insurance League Cup, Doncaster City eased to a 9-0 win at RHP: Jordan Turner (4), Callum Nicell (2), Birama Diallo and Jack McKay on the scoresheet for the rampant visitors.

Armthorpe Welfare did better than that as they annihilated 780 JLC 11-0. On target for Armthorpe was Reece Jones who bagged five, Kieran Baskerville with a hat-trick whilst Bradley Hall, Harrison Mercer and Liam Adams all netted aswell.

In the Black Dragon Badges Premier North, AFC Bentley lie in fourth, consolidating their position with a 3-1 win at AFC Phoenix.

Hatfield Town drew 1-1 at Kiveton MW, whilst Harworth Colliery won 3-2 at Glapwell.