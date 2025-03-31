Non-league: Rossington beaten in final away game as Doncaster City stay on course for title

.

Rossington Main's final away game of the NCEL Premier Division season saw them lose 2-1 away at Albion Sports on Monday night.

Player-manager Greg Young netted in the final minute but it proved to be only a consolation after Nathan Cartman's first half brace for the hosts.

Rossington round off their campaign at home to champions Silsden.

In Division One, Club Thorne Colliery won 3-1 at home to Shelley after suffering an early setback. They trailed with just four minutes on the clock but Jordan Buckham and Lewis Andrew netted either side of half-time before Adam Baskerville added gloss in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, it was a day to forget for Armthorpe Welfare as they were well-beaten 4-0 at promotion-chasing Wakefield. Both Thorne and Armthorpe have a couple of weeks remaining of their campaign, which concludes on April 12.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City remain in control of the title after a 6-0 home thrashing of Phoenix: Mason Barlow, Ben Dyer (2), Kieran Mortimer, Jack McKay and Stuart Ludlam all on the scoresheet.

They remain two points clear of second-placed Dinnington with a stronger goal difference and just three games left to play. Next up for City is a home game against Harworth Colliery on Friday.

Elsewhere last week, Yorkshire Main were hammered 4-0 at Dinnington, Rossington Main Reserves beat Harworth 1-0 - for just their third win of the season - and AFC Bentley lost 4-1 away at Blidworth Welfare.