Non-league: NCEL trio see games called off as Harworth Colliery lose nine-goal thriller
All three NCEL clubs - Rossington Main, Club Thorne Colliery and Armthorpe Welfare - saw games postponed.
In the Central Midlands Premier, Harworth Colliery lost a 5-4 thriller at home to Staveley Reserves.
Oli Brown got Staveley on the way early on, before Rob Singer levelled. Josh Nichols gave the visitors a half time lead, Alex Coates adding to it a minute after the restart. Mason Laws pulled one back just after the hour Ziah McLaren taking just three minutes to restore Staveley’s two-goal lead. The teams exchanged goals again, Joe Green for Harworth on 79 minutes, Coates for Staveley three minutes later before Josh Bowkett brought the scoring to an end three minutes after the 90.
Archie Micklethwaite will have cause to remember Elite FC's opening game of 2025, scoring four times in their 5-1 win at Yorkshire Main. Cole Patrick and Micklethwaite put Elite two up after 25 minutes, Ash Cantrill getting one back for Main a minute before half-time. The second half belonged to the Elite striker, who scored three more to complete a comprehensive victory.
AFC Bentley continued their impressive run of results with a 4-0 win at Ollerton Town. Brad Maddison got the only goal of the first half after 30 minutes, Deven Hannan doubling the lead with 56 minutes on the clock. Maddison got his second, a 25-yard screamer, on 72 minutes, Zack King with number four in stoppage time.
