Non-league latest: Rossington Main's winless run on the road continues as storms see most games postponed

Alot of local matches were called off due to the inclement weather.

Rossington Main's game at Frickley Athletic went ahead despite the stormy weather but the visitors will probably have wished it hadn't.

They fell to a 4-0 defeat with most of the damage done in the first half as Frickley built up a three-goal buffer. Another followed just after the hour mark as Main's winless away run in the league continued. Despite sitting comfortably in mid-table, their haul of just three points from a possible 24 on the road shows a clear area for improvement.

In Division One, Armthorpe's home game with Yorkshire Amateur was postponed whilst Club Thorne Colliery were also not in action amid their ongoing struggles with their home ground.

In the Central Midlands Premier, it was a similar story with many of our local sides seeing their games called off due to the storms.

Elite AFC got back to winning ways with a morale boosting 4-0 defeat of bottom-of-the-table Rossington Main Development whilst Yorkshire Main are through to the next round of the Buckingham Insurance League Challenge Cup after a slender 1-0 win at Worksop Town Reserves.