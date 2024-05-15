Non-League Doncaster team completes promotion to highest level in 40 years

Club Thorne Colliery celebrate their promotion

Club Thorne Colliery have been crowned champions of the Humber Premier League at the first time of asking, following a switch from another division.

The club has had a thrilling campaign this year, losing just four times, and conceding just 19 goals as they stormed to the league title with games still to play.

The team finished third in the Central Midlands League North last season but decided to make the switch in the hope they could clinch promotion to the Northern Counties East League (NCEL).

They managed to do just that and could now be playing their football in their highest division since 1985-86. However, the promotion is not solidified just yet.

While the team have done all they can on the pitch, off the pitch they need to pass all the financial and facility checks before they can be confirmed into the division above for next season.

According to Director Mark Turner, the club has passed the pitch inspection, but there hasn’t been confirmation as of yet, with a recent fire on the pavilion at their Welfare Ground in Moorends potentially causing problems.

Over 240 fans were present at a recent clash which saw them clinch promotion, and the club has even seen upwards of 300 people attending league games.