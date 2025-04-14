Non-league: Doncaster City on cusp of league title as Club Thorne end on a high

Lance Friedrich netted twice in Doncaster City's latest win as they inch towards promotion.

A look at the results involving the local non-league sides as the 2024-25 season draws to a close.

Doncaster City are on the verge of the Central Midlands Premier Division North title after a 5-1 thumping of Ollerton Town. They actually trailed after three minutes in their final home game of the season but goals from Jack McKay, Lance Friedrich (2), Rob Ludlam and Will French saw them ease to victory.

They'll clinch the title this coming weekend if they either match Dinnington Town's result or simply avoid defeat away at SJR Worksop.

They could also be on for a league and cup double, after reaching the Buckingham Insurance League Cup Final where, ironically, they'll face Dinnington in a repeat of last year's final after City overcame AFC Bentley in the semi-finals. Elsewhere in the Central Midlands, Harworth Colliery won 2-1 at Elite AFC while AFC Bentley lost 2-0 to Staveley Reserves.

In the NCEL, Club Thorne Colliery ended the Division One season on a high by posting a top-half finish.

Adam Baskerville's goal midway through the second half saw off Swallownest 1-0 as Thorne finished 11th in the table - a fine return on their first campaign at this level in almost 40 years.

As for Armthorpe Welfare, they finish in 13th place but did at least stage a decent fightback on the final day. They were 2-0 down at Worsbrough Bridge with ten minutes left but strikes from Jacob Robinson and Alfie Charlotte secured a share of the spoils.