Non-league: Club Thorne pegged back as Doncaster City move within point of title rivals

By Sports Reporter
Published 11th Feb 2025, 08:36 BST
Rossington Main lost to Campion last weekend.placeholder image
Rossington Main lost to Campion last weekend.
A look at the latest results regarding Doncaster’s non-league clubs.

Rossington Main's winless run stretched to four games after a 2-1 home defeat to Campion at the weekend.

Ross Hannah was on the scoresheet for Main, but his effort was sandwiched between an Aidan Kirby brace. Rossington remain 12th in the NCEL Premier with nine games left of their season left.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare recorded a welcome 3-1 away win at Ilkley. Harry Charlotte notched twice before Marc Newsham added late gloss. As for Club Thorne Colliery, they raced into a 2-0 lead at Glasshoughton Welfare: Jordan Buckham and Ethan Harrison both scoring inside ten minutes. But Welfare hit back with two goals just after the hour mark to ensure spoils were shared in West Yorkshire.

In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City trimmed the gap to Premier North Division leaders Dinnington City to just one point.

Both sides have played 20 games, with Dinnington on 58 points and City just one behind but with a superior goal difference.

They trimmed the gap with their latest win; a 3-0 win over AFC Bentley at Armthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A crowd of over 200 saw Ben Dyer open their account on 23 minutes. Jordan Turner doubling the lead a minute before half-time and then sealing the points on 76 minutes.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Main lost a nine-goal thriller 5-4 at home to Blidworth Welfare, Harworth Colliery were edged out 3-1 at home to Ollerton Town and Elite AFC lost 3-2 away to Staveley Reserves.

Related topics:Rossington
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice