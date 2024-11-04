Non-league: Armthorpe Welfare back on track as AFC Bentley star in 18-goal thriller
Greg Young's side haven't won for a month and remain lodged firmly mid-table in the NCEL Premier Division, in 12th, after Saturday's result. Goals either side of half-time gave them a steep hurdle to climb and although Bradley Grayson notched in stoppage time, it proved merely a consolation. They'll be looking to get back on track with successive home games against Bottesford and Eccleshill on the horizon.
In Division One, Armthorpe Welfare steered clear of the relegation places with a welcome 4-1 win away at Shelley. They actually trailed nearing half-time before Ryan Ellison levelled matters just before the break. Harley McCormack, Luca Binsley and Alfie Charlotte then all scored in the second half for a deserved away win.
Club Thorne Colliery's sabbatical continued (due to issues with their ground) although they are due to return to league action this coming Friday, ironically with a trip to Shelley.
In the Central Midlands, Doncaster City played one of their games in hand and reeled in three points on leaders Dinnington, winning 3-1 at Kiveton Miners Welfare.
Jordan Turner gave the visitors an early lead with Callum Nicell doubling the margin shortly after. Kiveton responded quickly through Umar Mohammed but Turner's second sealed a 12th win in 13 league games for City.
Our other teams were in cup action, with Yorkshire Main thumping Armthorpe 8-2 in the Buckingham Insurance League Cup.
Harry Shepherd hit four for Main, supported by a goal each from Corey Woods, Regan Constantine, Raul Ciabata and Jack Noble; Reece Jones and Connor Clayton the Armthorpe scorers.
Harworth Colliery put in a good showing, beating Elite AFC 5-3. Marley Alder scored twice for Harworth with Josh Bowkett, Charlie Reeve and Callum Edwards also notching.
AFC Bentley romped to a resounding 14-4 win at 780 JLC, scoring seven in each half. Mark Baggaley hit five for Bentley, Jordan Snodin close behind with four, Tobias Burke added a hat-trick and Brad Sykes scoring the remaining two.
Meanwhile, Harworth Colliery lost 2-1 to Southwell City in the Nottingham Division One Cup.