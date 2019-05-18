‘No one has done that to us here’: Charlton boss Lee Bowyer pays tribute to ‘outstanding’ Doncaster Rovers

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer had plenty of praise for Doncaster Rovers after last night’s thrilling play-off tussle.

Bowyer will lead his side out at Wembley against Sunderland next Sunday after his side prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

But, amid the Addicks’ celebrations, Bowyer still found time to go into the Doncaster dressing room and speak to Grant McCann’s players.

Charlton, who led 2-1 from the first leg, had not lost at home in the league since October but Rovers won 2-1 after normal time and then led 3-2 after extra time to take the tie to penalties.

“I said before the game that this would be a proper football match,” said Bowyer.

“You’ve got two teams who are going to put their bodies on the line, pass the ball and create chances. I thought both sets of players were outstanding.

“I said to my players after the game that I’m proud of them – I love them all. They never stop and they fight for everything. They just kept going and going. I went into the Doncaster dressing room and said the same to them. Both sets of players, they should be proud of themselves.

“What Doncaster did there tonight, no-one has done that to us here. Not what they’ve just done. They played so well and caused us so many problems.

“But, one team has got to lose and thankfully we went through.”