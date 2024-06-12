The newly-formed Rossington FC.

A new football club has been created to help out local youth team, Rossington Juniors.

Following the disbandment of their previous senior side, the newly-created Rossington FC will attempt to fill the void and offer a pathway into adult football for the youngsters.

The new club will enter the non-league system at the local level, starting in the Doncaster Senior League Premier Division.

The home ground of the new team will be the Station pitch in Rossington Welfare and has been set up by ex-junior players looking to help out a local team.

The group of friends have all played a role in bringing the club together including club captain Jason Stokes, and joint-managers Thomas Harte and Daniel Price.

The group have been fundraising to try and secure the team’s long-term future. They have already secured sponsors to fund essentials like kits but are hosting a range of small fundraising events for the club over the summer.

The big day for fundraising at the club, however, will take place on Saturday, July 27 when they will be raising all the funds they can for the club at the Welfare.

A club comment said: "This club is centred around creating an inclusive and supportive environment and to welcome in other ex-Rossington youth players of past and present.