A new survey has revealed how happy Doncaster Rovers fans are said to be.A new survey has revealed how happy Doncaster Rovers fans are said to be.
New survey shows the happiness of fans across League Two and reveals how Doncaster Rovers supporters compare to Harrogaqte Town, MK Dons, Newport County, Colchester United and Sutton United

New research has revealed the unhappiest fans in the English Football League, according to online engagement and reactions.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:03 GMT

The team at OLBG has revealed the happiest fans in the EFL in 2023 by analysing social media channels for each club to reveal those with the most followers, the average number of likes, love reactions, and engagement, to calculate an overall fan happiness score out of ten.

Here is how each club’s fans rate, from happiest to most miserable.

All data was collected in November 2023.

You can get all the latest Rovers news, here.

9.05/10

1. Notts County

9.05/10

7.5/10

2. Stockport County

7.5/10

7.32/10

3. Wrexham

7.32/10

6.85/10

4. AFC Wimbledon

6.85/10

