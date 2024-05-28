New Doncaster Rovers signing snubbed offers from higher up pyramid to join Grant McCann's title tilt
The winger became Doncaster Rovers' second arrival of the close season on Monday, penning a two-year deal with the option of a third.
The 26-year-old flourished in a struggling Carlisle United team last term. The former Rangers and Bradford City man racked up double figures in terms of goal contributions in a side that won just seven of their 46 league games.
"He was outstanding given the numbers he provided," McCann said after Gibson's signing was rubber-stamped. The Rovers' chief also revealed that his club had beaten off competition from clubs higher up the pyramid in order to win Gibson's signature.
"I think he was involved in 25 per cent of Carlisle's goals overall. I think he will excite the fans. He’s very direct, wants to get at people, can score, can set goals up.
“He’s got a swagger about him, which I like and an air of confidence. I think he’s a very good signing for us."
Gibson's arrival complements the signing of Joe Sbarra and means Rovers are already well on the way to building a squad they hope will be able to live up to McCann's declaration of going for the League Two title in 2024-25.
McCann says Gibson also fits the bill in terms of what he likes from his wide players.
"He's someone I like and he's going to fit into the style of how we play," the Rovers' chief added. "Over the years working with wide players I think people understand what I like from them - I want them to get fans off their seats and take people on and Jordan will certainly do that."
Gibson said of the move: “It’s been in the works for a while. I’m really looking forward to getting started.
“I had positive chats with the manager and it’s a club with real potential with the project and the plans that he has got in place.
“The run the club went on towards the end of last season made everyone pay attention. It’s a good club with a good manager and I’m hoping we can do good things.”
