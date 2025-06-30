New Doncaster Rovers signing looking forward to reunion with two of his rivals for next season

Connor O'Riordan.

Doncaster Rovers aren't messing about this summer.

Late on Friday night the news broke that Republic of Ireland centre-half Connor O'Riordan had become the eighth arrival of the off-season.

The 21-year-old checks in on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers after temporary spells at Cambridge and Crewe - whose academy he originally came through before a permanent move to Ewood Park - last term.

Grant McCann waxed lyrical about O'Riordan's arrival, saying: "Connor is a player we have admired for a long time. He's been exceptional for Crewe and rightly got his move to Blackburn. And although he's young, he's played over 100 senior games at League One and Two level as well as a few games in the Championship for Blackburn."

And the man himself is also looking forward to the challenge - especially competing for a coveted centre-half spot alongside the likes of Matty Pearson, Jay McGrath and Sean Grehan.

Indeed, the latter pair are already familiar to O'Riordan as he explained upon his unveiling: "I know Jay a little bit from both playing for Ireland's under-21s and I've also played with Sean for them too. So they're the only two I know properly but I've played against a lot of the lads obviously too."

The loanee is looking forward to bedding in properly in this week's warm weather training camp in Spain which will see double sessions amid soaring heat.

"The gaffer wanted me in before Spain so that I could have a full week and get used to the lads so I'm really excited for it," he added.