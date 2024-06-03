Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a summer where a number of Yorkshire clubs are more or less starting again, Doncaster Rovers are simply looking to continue the momentum of 2024. Harry Clifton has made the big personal decision to jump on board after being sold on those ambitions.

For the 25-year-old midfielder, joining League Two Rovers is a big step having spent the whole of his career at hometown club Grimsby Town.

Having lost on penalties to Crewe Alexandra in the play-off semi-finals after a three-month surge from one end of League Two to the other, manager Grant McCann has already shown his intent this summer.

Clifton follows Joe Sbarra and Jordan Gibson in signing up; tying Luke Molyneux to a new contract was just as important, releasing Tommy Rowe a big signal that they mean business.

Clifton certainly sees it that way.

"Obviously it's local but I've played here a few times and the atmosphere's been great," said Clifton, who made his senior debut against Rovers in the 2017-18 Football League Trophy. "It's a great stadium and they told me about their plans moving forward in terms of the development of the training ground. I'm just excited to get going.”

Even though it was not until February until their revival started in earnest, Doncaster have the fifth-best league record in England this year, their 43 points bettered only by League One Portsmouth and Derby County, and Premier League Arsenal and Manchester City.

"They came close last season,” says Clifton. “It was an unbelievable run they went on from basically the turn of the year.

LATEST RECRUIT: Harry Clifton scoring for Grimsby Town

"The aim is to be up there again and they've shown me that and put belief in me that they can be there next year.

"There's no guarantee it's going to happen but the conversations I have, they've got the belief. The new signings (are) adding to that mix of what they did last season.

"That's why you play football, you want to be successful, up there winning games and I'm ready to contribute towards that."

Even so, Clifton admits leaving Blundell Park was not an easy decision.

"I'd like to think I've given everything for the football club but I just felt my career needed a fresh challenge," he argues.

"For me to move, it had to feel right.

"I've been at Grimsby 10 years. It will be different but I've met a few of the staff already and they seem really welcoming."

Almost immediately his side went out of the play-offs, McCann was talking about winning promotion next season, telling anyone in the dressing room they could leave if they were not on board with the challenge.

The Northern Irishman has convinced Clifton he is a good fit for the way he wants to do it.

"He wants a high-pressing team with a lot of energy, (me) getting goals and creating chances," he says.

"I just want to show I can do that and add to the team.