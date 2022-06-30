Rovers begin the 2022/23 season with a trip to Valley Parade to take on the Bantams, with whom Miller spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan.

It was a year to forget, however, as they were relegated to the fourth tier after finishing bottom of League One.

Doncaster Rovers' new striker George Miller.

Discussing the opening-day clash, Miller, who scored six goals in all competitions that season, said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better one, it’s a massive first game and it’s my old team.

"Obviously you want to do well and there’s a lot of fans there who will give me some stick, so hopefully I can show up.”

Miller, aged 23, was reportedly a transfer target for Bradford City this summer before he signed a three-year deal with Doncaster.

On the prospect of a frosty reception from the home fans on Saturday 30 July, he said: "I think it helps you, it gives you that extra five or 10 per cent when it gets tough and you need to dig in.

"If you can prove a few people wrong it’s all the sweeter.”

Miller scored 12 goals in League Two last term while on loan at Walsall, another former side he’s likely to come up against next season.

Mark Hughes’ Bradford have made several eye-catching signings this summer, including ex-Hull City captain Richard Smallwood.

The midfielder, 31, made 41 Championship appearances last term.