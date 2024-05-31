New Doncaster Rovers man has desire to rack up a second promotion in three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Doncaster Rovers signing Jordan Gibson had a pretty memorable season the last time he played in League Two.

And he wants to follow that up with another successful stab at the fourth tier with Rovers.

The winger checked in this week from Carlisle United, signing a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. The 2022-23 campaign saw the 26-year-old help the Cumbrians seal play-off success as they won promotion to League One. And despite the team largely flattering to deceive as they suffered an immediate relegation last time out, Gibson is widely acknowledged as having been the stand-out performer for Paul Simpson's side.

With a new chapter in his career on the horizon, Gibson is hungry for a second promotion in the space of three seasons.

"It gives you the desire to do it again," Gibson told Rovers' official website. "When you get a promotion on your CV and you have that feeling, especially at Wembley, you just want to repeat it.

"They’re good memories to have and they will give me a lot of desire to bring it to this club as well. The three years at Carlisle were a rollercoaster but I hit double figures for goal contributions in all three seasons.