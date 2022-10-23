Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Crewe Alexandra was Doncaster-born Schofield’s first game in charge of his hometown club since he was appointed as their boss on Thursday.

Schofield, who still lives in the city, was given a warm welcome by around 500 travelling fans at the Mornflake Stadium.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve had that since I was a player – a long, long time ago.

"To receive it for the first time as a coach is a special moment.”

Rovers played out a 1-1 draw after George Miller’s second-half goal cancelled out Courtney Baker-Richardson’s header in the fourteenth minute, which had given hosts Crewe a half-time lead.

Miller’s ninth goal of the season also atoned for his penalty miss at the end of the first half.

Schofield said: “It was a difficult game, very competitive. I thought there was a load of duels, a lot of contacts.

"But I think we deserved a point.”

The former Huddersfield chief had just two days to work with his new players but some provisional changes in their style were evident.

Rovers opted to play with the ball on the deck more often than not and pressed their opponents high up the pitch when out of possession.

Wing-backs James Maxwell and Kyle Knoyle also got progressively further forward as the game wore on.

Schofield said: “Building up to the game with two days’ preparation is not ideal but I saw things on the pitch which we have tried to implement.

"It’s a work in progress.”

Striker Miller felt Saturday’s performance was one of Doncaster’s best yet this season.

"If that’s the outcome from two days working with him God know what can happen in two weeks,” he said after rescuing a point in Cheshire.

Schofield said: “It takes time to develop a real identity and style of football but hopefully we can grow the two together.”

Schofield will be officially introduced to the Doncaster Rovers fans at Tuesday’s home game against Stevenage Borough, who currently occupy an automatic promotion spot.