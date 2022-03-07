New Doncaster Rovers coach "all in" despite part time status

Gary McSheffrey and Steve Eyre. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Rovers confirmed the 49-year-old Mancunian as a replacement for set piece coach Glyn Hodges last week.

He was also featured on an official club video taking charge of a training session in preparation for the game at Cheltenham Town.

Boss Gary McSheffrey has confirmed that, like Hodges, Eyre will be contracted on a part time basis but says his new recruit is prepared to work overtime as Rovers bid to pull off a relegation escape act.

"He will come in as much as he wants to come in,” McSheffrey told the Free Press before the Cheltenham game.

“In terms of the role it's classed as a part-time role.

“But Steve's all in for the next eight weeks and ten games and he’ll come in every day I imagine.”

Eyre started coaching at the age of 19 and spent 21 years at Manchester City where he guided their youngsters to five league titles and two FA Youth Cup finals.

He managed Rochdale for six months in 2011 and had a spell in caretaker charge of Huddersfield Town in 2013.

More recently he has been on the coaching staff at Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town.

"He has good experience and knowledge of the division,” said McSheffrey. “He will come in and concentrate and get stuck into the set-plays and, with his experience, he adds more than that as well.

"He is a good old head to have around and support me and help the team and the group through it.

"Glyn had the respect of the lads in a short period of time and it was important to replace him as soon as we could.

"The good thing about Steve is that he comes here with rave reviews but has also worked with five or six of our players during their journey in their career - whether that be in youth or first-team football.

"He is one who will settle in really quickly as he knows faces already."