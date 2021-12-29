New boss Gary McSheffrey 'understands the needs' of Doncaster Rovers squad according to chairman David Blunt

Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey has signed a one-year rolling contract to become the club’s permanent manager after stepping up from his role as U18s boss on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Richie Wellens.

Blunt believes the 39-year-old has made a positive impact on the team during his caretaker stewardship.

“The reaction we have seen from the team since Gary’s appointment, along with the excellent way he conducted himself during his interview for the job meant that we felt he was the best man to take the team forward,” Blunt said.

“He understands the club, the existing squad personnel and showed a greater understanding of the needs of the team compared to many of his counterparts with experience at higher levels.

“He is a well-spoken character who has clearly had an impact in the short-term, and we will give him all the support he needs both in terms of player recruitment and support staff off the field to help the team get out of the position we currently find ourselves in on the pitch.

“Our aim was always to have this appointment finalised before the start of the January transfer window, and with that now done our focus turns to strengthening the squad and looking forward to a strong second half of the campaign.”

Blunt confirmed that Rovers will be appointing a mentor to support McSheffrey during his first steps into senior management while his backroom team will be formed in the coming days.

He said: “As part of his support team, Gary has identified a senior mentor he would want to bring in to support him and recruitment for this position will start immediately.

“We also expect to finalise appointments for assistant manager, goalkeeping coach and set piece coach within the next few days.”

