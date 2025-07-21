New book sheds light on talent-spotter who helped pave the way for ample Doncaster Rovers players

The football scout who helped many Doncaster players on their way into the professional game is being featured in a new book.

Mark Crook, who was from Wath-upon-Dearne, set up a pioneering feeder team for Wolves in South Yorkshire after the Second World War. It was from there that he worked with or scouted an incredible tally of more than 100 professional footballers.

The most famous of his discoveries were two Doncaster lads: Ron Flowers and Roy Swinbourne. It was upon this duo his reputation as a talent-spotter was cemented. His team played as Wolves in the Northern Intermediate League against the likes of Rovers, the Sheffield clubs and giants like Newcastle, Leeds and Sunderland.

Both Flowers, who was from Edlington, and Denaby’s Swinbourne, are in the hall of fame at Molineux. Flowers was part of England’s World Cup winning squad in 1966 and was a three-time First Division winner with Wolves. One of those titles was also won by Swinbourne, a prolific marksman.

Local journalist Ashley Ball has penned the book 'Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook' which is out later this year.

Flowers had actually been in Rovers’s academy but was lured away by Crook and after he switched his position, he went on to sign for Wolves’s golden team of the 1950s under Stan Cullis.

Flowers’s younger brother John later linked up with Rovers after initially playing for Crook’s team and Stoke City. Cullis had been a teammate of Crook’s at Wolves and he referred to his operation, based mostly at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare in Brampton as ‘a football gold-mine’.

Crook’s Wath Wanderers team were in operation right up until 1970 and he continued to scout for them right up until his death in 1977. Other players from Doncaster who played for Crook’s outfit first before heading to Molineux for trials include Barry Stobart, who was an FA Cup winner with Wolves in 1960 and 1979 FA Cup winning hero Alan Sunderland. Bobby Saxton and David Galvin were also Crook discoveries. Billy Webb, from Mexborough, was another.

Tom McGoldrick and Peter Clark, a one-time Rover, were also Doncaster-born players who Crook helped into the game.

John Flowers, Alan Murray and Reece Nicholson were just some of the players who went through Mark Crook's Wolves side before going on to play for Rovers.

The story of Granville Palin, an FA Youth Cup winner with Wolves, will also feature in the book, Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook and the Wath Wanderers which is released later this year.

Interviews with Flowers’s son Glen and Swinbourne’s daughter Helen will also be in the book. Sunderland has also given a rare interview about his early days growing up in Conisbrough for the book before he found fame and fortune with Wolves and latterly Arsenal. Rovers are not left out entirely with eight of Crook’s players ending up at Belle Vue. Perhaps surprisingly Alan Murray, originally from the North East, was one of Crook’s players. Crook regularly took in players from that region as trialists.

Murray made it as far as Wolves but eventually settled for a deal at Middlesbrough. He headed to Donny for four seasons in 1973 and latterly worked as an assistant coach to Graeme Souness. His recollections are in the forthcoming book. Terry Cooper is the most famous of Crook’s players to turn out for Rovers as he enjoyed a short spell with the club under his former teammate Billy Bremner’s reign in the early 1980s.

The book is being written by Barnsley Chronicle journalist Ashley Ball. "The pit villages in and around Doncaster were a hunting ground for Crook throughout his incredibly successful operation," said Ashley.

“Names in Wolves’s history do not come much bigger than Flowers and Swinbourne and they are rightly legends at Molineux – but very few people know that it was only made possible because Crook got involved.

“He seemed to believe that growing up in these villages made players hungrier and with a in-built passion for football. There will have been dozens and dozens of other Doncaster lads who played under Crook and not made it to Wolverhampton.

“It’s been an honour to track down Crook’s former players and people who were impacted by his eye for talent. It’s going to be an enlightening read for all football fans in what is probably one of English football’s great untold stories.”

If you’re interested in pre-ordering a copy of the book for the early-bird price of £12, visit shorturl.at/mq3JB or call into Pettits on High Street, Mexborough. The book will be released in December where the price will be £22.

If you have any memories of Mark Crook, contact Ashley by emailing [email protected] or call 01226 734296.