NCEL: Ten man Rossington Main dig deep for FA Vase victory
Ten man Rossington Main ground out an excellent 2-1 win at St Helens Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.
Main could not have wished for a better start against their North West Counties League opponents as Tom Foltyn-Brown fired them ahead inside the opening minute.
It looked like Main would be up against it when defender Bailey Conway was sent off on 36 minutes.
However, a young Rossington side dug their heels in to defend the slender lead before grabbing what proved to be an all-important second on 72 minutes with Foltyn-Brown again on target.
St Helens managed to get one back with 11 minutes remaining but Rossington held on for a splendid away victory.
Manager Ben Hunter will hope that his team can carry the cup form into the league this weekend.
They go in search of only a second league win in five away at Brigg Town, who have struggled for league form but made progress in the FA Vase at the expense of Armthorpe Welfare.
Welfare went down 3-0 at their fellow NCEL Division One opponents.
Both sides went close to breaking the deadlock during an even first period.
Welfare goalkeeper Alfie Stevens-Neale made two excellent saves, while at the other end Chris Simpkins saw his 25-yard free-kick hit the woodwork and Liam Radford’s lovely effort was saved.
For all their endeavour, Welfare found themselves behind 11 minutes into the second half when a cross found Ryan Thompson inside the area where he had time and space to steer his shot past Stevens-Neale.
Armthorpe pushed for a leveller but fell further behind just after the hour mark when Thompson pounced on a rebound to score his second of the game.
Brigg put the tie beyond doubt with the third on 85 minutes from a swift break which ended in Jame Osborne drilling home an angled shot.
Armthorpe are back in league action this weekend when Worsbrough Bridge Athletic visit Church Street.