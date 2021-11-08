NCEL: Rossington Main lose top spot and Armthorpe Welfare suffer home defeat

Action from Armthorpe's defeat to North Ferriby. Photo: Steve Pennock

Having risen to the top of the table on the back of six wins from their last seven games, Ben Hunter’s side went into Saturday’s contest full of confidence but Parkgate took the wind out of their sails with a spirited performance.

Jake Ellam put the visitors ahead midway through the first half with a good finish following a mistake by Rossington’s goalkeeper.

Thomas Almond doubled Parkgate’s lead after 78 minutes.

Tyla Bell halved the deficit from the penalty spot late on but Rossington could not find an equaliser and only their second home defeat of the season saw them drop to third in the table behind North Ferriby and Brigg Town as a result.

Rossington travel to Dronfield Town on Saturday before visiting Hallam in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday.

Armthorpe failed to do Rossington a favour as they went down 3-0 at home to promotion-chasing North Ferriby.

Daniel East put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot after 53 minutes following a foul by Sam Race on Danny Emerton.

Matt Plummer’s close range finish on 83 minutes gave North Ferriby breathing space before Thomas Corner finished off a well-worked free-kick to put the icing on their cake.