NCEL: Rossington Main get deja vu, Harworth edged out by leaders

Rossington Main lost to Parkgate for the second time in the space of eight days as they went down 2-0 at Green Lane.

Parkgate, who won 1-0 at Oxford Street a week previously, scored twice in the first half to take the points.

Brandon Bagley gave the hosts a 25th minute lead with an assured finish following a slide-rule through ball.

Bagley was involved in the second seven minutes from the interval by playing in Bruno Holden to slot home on his debut following his move from Harworth Colliery.

Main had substitute Harry Bamforth sent off in the second half for pushing an opponent to the ground.

Meanwhile, Harworth remain in the bottom two after a sixth straight league defeat, although they can take some encouragement from a narrow 1-0 loss at Division One leaders Winterton Rangers.

Elliot Broughton’s strike midway through the first half proved to be the difference between the teams.

However, Colliery might have come away with a point with Sean Ebbs hitting the post with a glancing header early on and then Ainsley Finney forcing a great second half save from the Rangers goalkeeper.