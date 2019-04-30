NCEL: Rossington Main finish as highest ranked Doncaster team but speculation mounts about future of their manager

Rossington Main took the bragging rights by finishing as the highest ranked Doncaster team in Division One.

Ryan Hindley’s side came from a goal down to beat Swallownest 2-1 at Oxford Street on Saturday to finish in 14th place.

The victory may have been Hindley’s last game in charge of the club, with speculation mounting that the former Worksop Town and Hallam boss will leave Main this summer.

Prolific striker Lee Holmes came out of retirement and scored for Rossington after coming on as a substitute.

Swallownest went ahead when Oliver Grady found the net from a free-kick on 22 minutes.

The home side were back on level terms midway through the second period when Holmes came off the bench to score with a fine looping header.

Four minutes later and Main had turned the game on its head. Iren Wilson got through on goal to score with a well placed shot.

Armthorpe Welfare ended their season on a disappointing note by losing 4-2 at Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Welfare’s fifth defeat in six saw them finish 17th in the table.

Kyle Wesley headed in Josh Dodd’s free-kick to give Welfare a 13th minute lead.

The celebrations though were cut short five minutes later when Sam Corner squeezed in a header at the near post to restore parity.

Worsbrough edged in front five minutes before the interval when Kieran Hirst found space inside the area to tuck a shot beyond Alfie Stevens-Neale.

Armthorpe were back on level terms on 57 minutes as Luke Williams took full advantage of an error by Briggers goalkeeper Josh Diggles to steer the ball into an empty net.

Worsbrough regained the lead on 82 minutes when substitute Jack Mawson earned a soft penalty and then converted from the spot.

Three minutes later Welfare were awarded a penalty after Williams was brought down by Diggles but the goalkeeper made amends by pushing away Williams’ spot kick.

It proved to be a costly miss as the home side wrapped up the points in the dying moments courtesy of Shaun Mundy’s free-kick.

Harworth Colliery slumped to a fifth defeat on the spin as they lost 2-1 at home against AFC Emley.

To make matters worse FC Bolsover beat Winterton Rangers which meant that Harworth dropped to the foot of the table – making a reprieve from relegation even more unlikely.

Colliery deservedly grabbed the lead on 34 minutes when Tom Mullen made the most of a mix-up in the visitors’ defence to poke the ball home..

Emley were back on level terms just nine minutes after the interval when Michael Starkey thumped in a 20-yard free-kick.

With the game drifting towards a draw the visitors grabbed all three points with two minutes remaining in rather fortuitous circumstances.

Pat Sykes chased down a back pass which Harworth goalkeeper Jake Wildsmith cleared only for the ball to hit Sykes and rebound into the net.