NCEL: Rossington Main ease drop fears with overdue win

Rossington Main eased their relegation fears with a 1-0 win against Selby Town at Oxford Street on Tuesday night.

The victory ended a run of nine league games without a win and lifted Main seven points clear of the Division One drop zone with three games to play.

The only goal of the game came in the 20th minute when Jonathan Fusco – who was also on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with AFC Emley – was played in on the right side of the area and hit a delightful first time effort over the goalkeeper into the far corner.

Rossington have pulled clear of the drop zone after neighbours and second bottom Harworth Colliery lost at home to Dronfield Town.

Substitute Jack Crook scored a last gasp equaliser as Main also came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AFC Emley on Saturday.

Fusco halved the deficit on 79 minutes before Crook pounced in the dying moments to end a run of three straight defeats.

“It’s a massive goal goal for us and a massive point for us,” said Rossington boss Ryan Hindley afterwards. “We deserved it.

“I was really disappointed with us in the first half. I don’t think we offered anything. So I read the riot act at half time and we’ve come out a completely different team.

“Another win and maybe another four points from our last four games should see us home and dry.

“We want to to finish as high as possible and stay unbeaten if we can.”

The visitors hit the front after six minutes when a ball over the Main defence dropped for Ben Burnett to lash a shot past Callum Fielding.

Rossington were left with it all to do on 55 minutes when James Stafford turned the ball in from a disputed corner kick.

Hindley’s men found a second wind and, after a couple of shots went wide of the target, Wilson played in Fusco who made no mistake with a firm low drive past Clarke.

The equaliser arrived right on 90 minutes when Croom converted a cross by Tyler Bradley.