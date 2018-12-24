NCEL: No Christmas cheer for struggling Armthorpe Welfare

There was no Christmas cheer for Armthorpe Welfare as they slumped to an eighth straight league defeat at Skegness Town.

In-form Town came from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Vertigo Stadium.

Welfare went into the game looking to complete a league double over the hosts following a 4-2 victory in the reverse fixture.

And they got off to the perfect start when Tom Finley headed home a fourth minute corner.

The visitors’ joy was cut short just two minutes later when Josh Morrall fired home a low 25-yard drive to level the scores.

Gareth Roberts came close to restoring Amrthorpe’s lead early in the second half with a close range header and Jordan Buckham’s free-kick grazed the crossbar..

However, the hosts grabbed the lead midway through the second half when Danny Stevens nodded in from close range.

The game was put beyond Mike Carmody’s side seven minutes from time when James Wroot’s dipping shot found the net.

The defeat leaves Armthorpe fourth bottom in Division One, seven points clear of the bottom two.

They travel to Doncaster rivals Rossington Main on Saturday.

Harworth Colliery suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at Shirebrook Town despite a battling second half performance.

Sam Martin scored twice for Town in the space of four minutes just before the interval to take control of what had been an even contest.

Ben Partridge halved the deficit with 20 minutes remaining but, despite pressing for the equaliser, Colliery were unable to find an equaliser.

Harworth, without a win in six and six points from safety, host promotion-chasing Selby Town on Saturday.