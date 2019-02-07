NCEL: Harworth Colliery must play waiting game

Harworth Colliery were more disappointed than most as last weekend’s entire NCEL fixture programme was frozen off.

Colliery were meant to be in action at Armthorpe Welfare.

Not only did they miss out on the chance to put the 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture at the end of last month right.

But, with no fixture this weekend, Lee Needham’s side can only sit back and watch the outcome of Armthorpe’s trip to fellow Division One strugglers East Yorkshire Carnegie knowing they could find themselves pushed further adrift of safety.

Armthorpe will go into the game at Carnegie two points better off than their hosts and looking to make it three wins on the spin.

Victory would see Welfare open up a nine-point cushion on neighbours Harworth who currently occupy the second relegation spot.

Mike Carmody’s side were beaten 4-0 at Church Street by Carnegie at the beginning of December but the hosts go into the game with just one win from their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Armthorpe have appointed Sophie Lamph as their new physio.

Sophie holds a degree in Sport Rehabilitation and joins Welfare after holding a similar position at Division One rivals Winterton Rangers.

Rossington Main travel to out-of-sorts Selby Town after last weekend’s scheduled meeting was postponed.

Selby did the double over Rossington last term, winning 2-1 at Scott Road before easing to a 5-0 victory at Oxford Street.

Indeed, Main have not beaten Selby in their last eight league meetings.

However, Ryan Hindley’s side will fancy their chances of ending that sequence this weekend.

Selby have won just one and drawn one of their last ten league games, which has seen them slip from being serious promotion contenders to seventh and ten points adrift of the top two.

Maltby Main face what looks to be a tricky trip to in-form Eccleshill United.

The hosts will go into the game having won eight and drawn two of their last ten league and cup outings.

The Miners, fifth in the Premier Division, have also been in excellent form with five wins from their last six.