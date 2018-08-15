NCEL: Harworth Colliery get off the mark with derby victory over Rossington Main

Harworth Colliery secured their first points since returning to the NCEL with an eventful 4-3 win over neighbours Rossington Main on Tuesday night.

Sam Foulds gave Colliery an early lead before Lee Holmes restored parity shortly after the re-start.

A brace from Matthew Robinson and a Mark West goal appeared to put Harworth out of reach.

But Rossington struck late on through Joshua Gibbons and then Ben Hunter, and West was also sent off, to set up a tense climax in front of a crowd of 210 at the Jones and Co Recreational Ground.

Harworth, who moved above Rossington in the Division One table as a result of their victory, went down 1-0 at Ollerton Town on Saturday.

Armthorpe Welfare came from behind to win 2-1 at Glasshoughton Welfare and net their first victory of the season. Jason Crisp and Lee Betts were on target for Welfare.

n Maltby Main beat Premier Division rivals Athersley Recreation 3-0 at Muglet Lane in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

All the goals came in the first half from Jonathan Hill (2) and Ross Duggan.